Real Madrid enter contract talks with Marco Asensio amid transfer interest

Real Madrid have reportedly opened up negotiations with Marco Asensio over a new contract which will include an increased buy-out clause.

The 21-year-old recently claimed two goals in the two-legged Spanish Super Cup tie against Barcelona, and this appears to have attracted interest from the Catalan giants as well as Arsenal.



Asensio currently has a £72m buy-out clause on his existing deal, but the ongoing interest has urged Los Blancos to step up discussions over an extension, The Star claims.



The European champions are looking to offer the Spaniard with a significant payrise on his new contract with the inclusion of a fresh buy-out clause of around £127m.



Despite this, Zinedine Zidane may not guarantee regular first-team football to Asensio with Isco, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale preferred ahead of him for the wider roles.



Asensio has already made his mark with the Spain national side with three caps to his name. He was recently part of his country's Under-21 setup which lost out to Germany in the final of the European Championship held in Poland.

