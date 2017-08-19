Swansea City eye Nacer Chadli as Sigurdsson replacement

Swansea City are weighing up a move for West Bromwich Albion attacker Nacer Chadli following the departure of Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton.

Sigurdsson had become the 'go to' man for the Welsh outfit over the past few years, but the Toffees' £45m offer was just too hard to refuse for the Icelandic footballer.



According to The Mirror, Paul Clement's side are now lining up a move for Sigurdsson's former Tottenham teammate Nacer Chadli, who was involved in a spat with Tony Pulis in pre-season.



As a result, the Belgium international found himself on the bench for the opening day victory over Bournemouth, and the club have opened the door for him to leave the Hawthorns this month.



Sigurdsson contributed directly to nearly 50 percent of the Swans' goal tally (22 of 45) last season, and the club are expected to bring in at least two players in order to fill the void left by the Icelander.



Swansea City are prepared to pay up a fee of around £15m in order to prise away Chadli from the West Midlands outfit this summer.

