Jose Mourinho has faith in Anthony Martial

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that he has faith in Anthony Martial , who he feels will show an improvement from the previous campaign.





The France international notched just eight goals during Mourinho first season in charge at Old Trafford last term as he struggled to command a regular place in the starting lineup.



However, Martial has shown signs of improvement since pre-season, and Mourinho will have his chance to impress in what is a crucial campaign for the club.



"I have faith in Anthony. Probably the player I was looking at was not a pure winger because I have pure wingers," he is quoted as saying on the club's official website.



"Probably the player that I was looking for is a player that allows me to play with three at the back and play wing-backs. Because - as a pure attacking player - Anthony is a good player. He is one of the players I believe is going to have a better season this season than the previous season."



Martial provided three assists and a goal in pre-season whilst coming on as a regular substitute, and he has continued this streak into the new season with late goals against West Ham United and Swansea City.



Manchester United are currently top of the Premier League table with six points following the 4-0 thumping of Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

