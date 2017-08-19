Arsenal after Real Madrid midfielder?

Arsenal are reportedly in the hunt to sign Spanish midfielder Marcos Llorente from Real Madrid. The 22-year-old is also a transfer target for La Liga duo Sevilla and Atletico Madrid.

Llorente spent the previous campaign on loan with Deportivo Alaves, where he impressed with 32 appearances in all competitions.



Despite this, he finds himself out-of-favour in the Real Madrid setup with Casemiro, Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic favoured ahead of him in the pecking order.



According to AS h/t The Mirror, the Gunners have joined the pursuit of the young midfielder, who could be allowed to leave on loan for the current campaign.



However, the European champions are also open to the prospect of selling him, provided they can have a buy-back clause inserted into his contract.



The Gunners are currently undergoing a clear out with the likes of Gabriel and Wojciech Szczesny having already left the club, and there could be a couple of more exits before Arsene Wenger opts for a fresh recruit.



Llorente is regarded as one of the highly-rated prospects at the Bernabeu, but it appears that the club's hierarchy are willing to offer him a new challenge in order to further his development.

