PSG strike agreement for Kylian Mbappe?

AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe is reportedly on the cusp of joining Paris Saint-Germain with a £183m package due to be finalised in the coming days.

The teenager burst onto the scene during the previous campaign with a series of eye-catching displays while netting 26 goals across all competitions.



Real Madrid were initially deemed favourites to pursue the 18-year-old forward, but their lack of intent has seen Paris Saint-Germain steal the race for his services.



According to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, the former French champions are on the verge of signing the France international with an initial £165m fee likely to be spent on his services.



Should the deal go through, Les Parisiens will make Mbappe the second-most expensive signing ever just behind Neymar, who arrived at Parc des Princes in a £198m deal earlier this month.



Unai Emery's side have failed to qualify beyond the quarter-final stage of the Champions League in recent years, and their main aim will be to progress further in the elite competition this term.

