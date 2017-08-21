Barcelona confirm Messi will remain at the club

Amidst rumours linking Messi with a shock move to Manchester City, Barcelona have now confirmed that he will remain at Camp Nou.

Barcelona had previously annouced in July that Messi had signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2021. However, the contract has not actually been signed by Messi due to disagreements with certain terms in it. His current contract expires at the end of the season.



This had led to widespread rumours linking Messi with a move to Manchester City. The Mirror reported that City were more than able and willing to trigger Messi's £275 million release clause.



The same report also claimed that the Argentine was unhappy with the current squad and wants to embark on a new challenge before he retires.



Those rumours have seemingly been put to bed by Barcelona after sporting director Robert Fernandez said Messi will remain at the club.



Speaking to beIN Sports after Barcelona's 2-0 win over Real Betis last night, Fernandez was quoted saying: "The agreement for Messi's renewal is total on both sides. We are looking for the right moment to sign it, there's nothing else. We already know how key Leo is. He's a very important player for football."





