Arsenal striker attracting Leeds United, Celtic interest

Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom has emerged as a potential summer target for both Leeds United and Celtic. The England youth international made his Gunners debut back in the 2013-14 season, and has since appeared just four times in the top-flight

Akpom, 21, has spent most of his professional career on loan with the likes of Brentford, Coventry City, Nottingham Forest, Hull City and Brighton & Hove Albion where he has made a total of 67 appearances.



Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has already highlighted that he would like to reduce the numbers in the first-team squad, and according to The Mirror, Akpom would welcome a permanent move away from the Emirates.



Leeds United and Celtic are among the leading contenders to pursue his signature with the former looking into a replacement for Burnley-bound Chris Wood.



Brendan Rodgers' side are on the cusp of qualifying for the Champions League proper, and they see Akpom as a potential competitor to Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths upfront.



Akpom has failed to find the net in 10 appearances for the north London outfit, and it seems that he may have to move to a less competitive league to make his career.

