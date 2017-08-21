Manchester United chase Fulham wonderkid

Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon has emerged as a surprise option for Manchester United during the final stages of the summer transfer window.

The 17-year-old impressed in his breakout season for the Cottagers last term, scoring seven goals and contributing three assists across all competitions.



Although a left-back by trade, the youngster has the potential to play anywhere down the left and was recently part of the England Under-19 side which won the European Championship.



Tottenham Hotspur have been strongly tipped to pursue a move for Sessegnon this summer, but according to Sky Sport News, Jose Mourinho is a firm admirer of the uprising prospect.



Unlike Spurs, United are prepared to sign Sessegnon during the month with the promise of loaning him back to the Cottagers for the 2017/18 season.



The west London club missed out on Championship promotion via the playoffs last season, and they will seek to compete again for top-flight status.



Fulham have made a disappointing start to their new campaign with just three points from their opening four Championship games.

