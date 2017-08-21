Samir Nasri joins Turkish club Antalyaspor

The Frenchman finally ended his six-year stint at Manchester City and will play for Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super League this season.

Nasri had a rollercoaster of a time at Manchester City. He won the Premier League in his first season at the club following his move from rivals Arsenal, scoring six goals in 45 appearances that campaign. The 30-year-old would go on to enjoy three more successful seasons, even winning the Premier League for the second time in 2014.



His career at City took a hit during the 2015/16 season where a tendon injury ruled him out of actions for nearly the entire season. Nasri would find playing time hard to come by after his return and was subsequently loaned to Sevilla last season.



The Frenchman returned to pre-season training with City but was labeled arrogant by his teammates as they pushed Pep Guardiola to sell the player.



Nasri finally left Manchester City after the club confirmed his departure in a tweet on their official Twitter page that read: "[Nasri's] six year stay at Man City has come to an end. He's signed for Turkish side Antalyaspor. Thank you for some brilliant memories [Nasri] and all the best at Antalyaspor and for the rest of your career!"



He leaves City having played 171 games, scoring 26. He also won two Premier League titles, one League Cup, and one Community Shield.

