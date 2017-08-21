Burnley sign Chris Wood from Leeds United

Burnley have wrapped up the signing of Chris Wood from Leeds United for a club-record fee of around £15m. The New Zealand international arrives at Turf Moor following a top campaign with Leeds United last term.

Woods, 25, notched 30 goals across all competitions for Leeds United last season, including 27 in the Championship for which he was awarded the Golden Boot.



The striker did not feature in Leeds' 2-0 triumph over Sunderland last weekend as he was not in the right frame of mind, and he had followed up to travel to Manchester to undergo a series of medical tests.



Burnley have now confirmed that Wood has inked a four-year contract, and he will be expecting to compete with Sam Vokes for the centre-forward position.



"Burnley football club is delighted to confirm the signing of striker Chris Wood from Leeds United for a club-record fee," read a statement on the club's official website.



Wood has previously failed to impress with West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City in the top-flight, and he will seek to establish himself under Sean Dyche. The 25-year-old will wear the number 11 shirt at his new club.

