Angel Di Maria to join Barcelona

Angel Di Maria will leave Paris St Germain and join Barcelona in a deal worth a reported 50 million euros. Di Maria is considered a replacement for Neymar, who transferred for a world record fee to PSG earlier in the summer.





Di Maria is certain to anger many Real Madrid fans, having spent his early career with the La Liga champions. Di Maria has always suggested that he dreams of a return to Spain and will move to the Camp Nou as part of a mega money deal.



The Argentinian's first-team opportunities are considered limited for this campaign in Ligue 1 and subsequently, the player will seek a move elsewhere.



Di Maria has two years remaining on his deal in France and will fill in the void left by Neymar, with Barca's attack piecing together for the new campaign, again with three South Americans in Leo Messi, Luiz Suarez and now Angel Di Maria.



Di Maria is hoping that a move to Barca will boost his prospects of representing his country at next summer's World Cup in Russia.

