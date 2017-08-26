Eye Football

Kieran Gibbs to discuss personal terms with Watford

Arsenal have reportedly accepted a transfer package from Watford for defender Kieran Gibbs.

The England international has been tipped for a Emirates exit since the end of last season, but the Gunners' reluctance to lower their £15m asking price put off interested clubs.

The north London giants have since lowered their valuation to just £7m, and according to Sky Sports News, the 27-year-old is on the cusp of sealing a move to Vicarage Road.

It is reported that a fee has been finalised between both clubs, and the player has been allowed to negotiate personal terms and hold discussions with Marco Silva.

The Lambeth-born ace looked like having a future at left wing-back in the tail-end of last season, but the signing of Sead Kolasinac earlier this summer, ended his hopes of securing regular first-team football.

Gibbs graduated from the Gunners' academy back in the 2007/08 season, and he has since made 230 appearances across all competitions for the club.