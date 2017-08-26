Arsenal back in for Real Madrid striker?

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly eyeing a late swoop for Real Madrid hitman Karim Benzema .

The Gunners currently have the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud to occupy the centre-forward position, but Wenger still appears keen on adding another striker.



According to Diario Gol, the north London giants could revive their long-term interest in Benzema, should Alexis Sanchez be sold before next week's transfer window.



The Chile international has not taken part for the Gunners this season due to a minor abdominal strain but Wenger has confirmed that he will feature at Liverpool.



Wenger has stated publicly that Sanchez will see out the last year of his contract, but the Frenchman could still be tempted to sell if a lucrative offer is placed on the table.



Benzema still has two years left on his contract at Real Madrid, and it looks highly unlikely that he would consider a move to the Emirates, with Zinedine Zidane said to be a huge admirer of his services.



He has amassed over 180 goals for Real Madrid since arriving from fallen French giants Lyon in the summer of 2009. Last season, the 29-year-old secured a La Liga and Champions League double with Los Blancos.

