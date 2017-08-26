Watford revive interest in Arsenal defender

Premier League club Watford have revived their interest in signing Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs this summer. The England international is deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates following the arrival of Sead Kolasinac this summer.

Gibbs had captured the attention of the Hornets earlier on in the transfer window, but they were put off by the Gunners' £15m valuation.



Arsenal have since failed to find any suitors for the out-of-favour left-back, and they have now dropped their asking price to around £7m.



According to Evening Standard, Watford have retained their pursuit of the experienced defender, and they are hoping to land his signature ahead of the likes of Stoke City and Newcastle United.



Galatasaray are also said to have held discussions with Gibbs' representative, but they have fallen well short of the Gunners' price tag.



Gibbs managed just eight Premier League starts under Arsene Wenger last season, and a move away from the Emirates could help revive his international career.

