Arsenal ready to pounce on Marco Asensio?

Arsenal are reportedly planning to take advantage of Marco Asensio 's situation at Real Madrid this summer. The Spain international recently impressed during the Spanish Super Cup triumph over Barcelona, but he still remains behind the likes of Gareth Bale and Isco in the pecking order.





The European champions have begun talks with Asensio over an improved contract, but the Gunners are hoping to lure him after knowing of his relatively low release clause.



According to Diario Gol, the north London outfit could potentially trigger the player's £72m escape clause, and this has 'shook' the Los Blancos' hierarchy, who have called for 'emergency discussions' to thrash out a fresh deal for Asensio.



The former Mallorca graduate has previously suggested that he would not be tempted by a move to Paris Saint-Germain, but Wenger is expected to offer him a regular starting spot in order to push through a deal.



As things stand, any deal for Asensio could coincide with Alexis Sanchez's exit from the Emirates with Manchester City understood to be weighing a club-record £70m fee for his services.

