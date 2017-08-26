Shkodran Mustafi agrees to leave Arsenal?

Arsenal are reportedly open to the surprise exit of German defender Shkodran Mustafi . The World Cup winner has verbally agreed to terms with Inter Milan.

According to Sky Germany, the 25-year-old could join Gabriel through the Gunners' exit door after having failed to settle at the Emirates.



Inter Milan have proposed an initial loan for Mustafi with the obligation for a permanent deal at the end of the season. However, the move is still far from done with the Gunners hoping to recoup the entire £35m fee paid to Valencia 12 months ago.



Talks between the clubs are set to continue in the final days of the transfer window with Arsene Wenger open to the prospect of selling the German.



Arsenal currently have Laurent Koscielny, Per Mertesacker, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers, Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac to occupy the back three, and Wenger is unlikely to move for a replacement.



Mustafi's first appearance of the season resulted in a 1-0 defeat for Arsenal at Stoke City, and it may well be his last game in the Gunners' shirt.

