Arsenal prefer Oxlade-Chamberlain sale to Chelsea

Arsenal reportedly have the preference of selling Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Chelsea amid interest from fellow rivals Liverpool.

The England international has just 10 months left on his contract, and talks over an extension have reached a dead end in recent days.



According to The Mirror, the Gunners would favour Oxlade-Chamberlain making the move to Stamford Bridge as Arsene Wenger views the Blues as title contenders.



Jurgen Klopp's side are also said to have expressed an interest in the £35m-rated attacker, but Wenger feels that the Reds would be challenging his side for a potential top-four finish to the season.



The report was covered prior to Sunday's game between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield, where the Reds were ruthless with their display as they notched four goals past Petr Cech's net.



It could have ended up as a bigger humiliation for the north London club, but their shot-stopper saved the day with three to four significant saves during the game.



Both Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alexis Sanchez were subbed at the hour mark during the 4-0 thumping, and the pair could be off from the Emirates before Thursday's transfer deadline.

