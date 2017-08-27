Watford, Everton keeping tabs on Ashley Young

Premier League duo Watford and Everton are monitoring Ashley Young , who has recently returned from a hamstring injury at Manchester United.

The England international was used in stages last term before he sustained the injury in Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo.



Young has since recovered from his injury to take part in a Premier League 2 game versus Swansea City on Monday night, and according to The Sun, both Everton and Watford were tracking his performance.



Despite the interest, Mourinho is likely to block any potential move for the Englishman, who could potentially have his contract extended until the summer of 2019.



Young had been tipped to leave for Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng in the winter transfer window but Mourinho convinced him to stay put with the opportunity to compete for a starting role.



The former Aston Villa ace was used at left-back during certain stages of the previous season, and he could yet compete with Daley Blind, who has had a slow start to the new campaign.

