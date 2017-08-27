Borussia Dortmund interested in Mesut Ozil?

German giants Borussia Dortmund are reportedly eyeing a shock swoop for Mesut Ozil following the departure of teenage forward Ousmane Dembele .

The France international joined Barcelona for an initial £97m earlier this week following discussions after Dembele went AWOL from training.



According to The Mirror, Dortmund are plotting a surprise deal for Ozil as they seek to fill the Frenchman's void before the transfer deadline.



It is added that the former Bundesliga champions would be willing to spend a large chunk of the Dembele money for Ozil, but Wenger remains confident of keeping the World Cup winner.



Ozil has looked out of sorts in the past two games for the Gunners, and he was a real disappointment as his side were blown away by a 4-0 scoreline at Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.



With the transfer window closing in five days' time, Wenger will probably look to bring in another signing, but the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain still remain a major doubt.

