Islam Slimani in Monaco wishlist to replace Mbappe

AS Monaco are planning a surprise move to sign Leicester City's Islam Slimani this summer. The Algeria international has been identified as a potential replacement for outbound teenager Kylian Mbappe .

Mbappe has been linked with both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in recent months, and it appears that the latter are closing on a move for the 18-year-old.



According to Sky Sports News, Monaco have Slimani in a three-man shortlist alongside Chelsea's Diego Costa and Torino's Andrea Belotti as they prepare to part ways with their French wonderkid.



Leicester City are apparently open to offloading their marksman prior to the deadline, but they will expect to recoup the entire £29m paid to Sporting 12 months ago.



Premier League duo Watford and Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in the former Sporting man, although they have recruited Andre Gray and Joselu respectively to suit their requirements.



Slimani has been a regular back-up to Jamie Vardy at the King Power Stadium, and he may have to potentially leave the club in order to revive his flagging career.

