Zinedine Zidane gives Karim Benzema his full backing

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has thrown his full support towards reported Arsenal target Karim Benzema , who missed numerous opportunities to score during Los Blancos' 2-2 draw against Valencia on Sunday.

Spanish sensation Marco Asensio was the stand out performer at the Bernabeu as the La Liga holders snatched a draw against Valencia in the final stages of the clash.



Benzema had plenty of chances to get on the scoresheet including a couple of clear-cut opportunities in the final minutes of the game but ultimately, luck did not favour him on the night.



Following the encounter, Zidane insisted that he does not blame Benzema for the club's failure, and he would greet him 'with a smile' and 'tell him to keep on working' to avoid a similar situation.



"With a smile. I'll tell him to keep working. The most difficult thing is to have chances to score. He didn't score, but has worked a lot and you can't blame a player for missing chances," he told Movistar Plus.



Benzema's goalscoring capabilities have dropped over the past season having managed just 19 goals in 48 appearances for the European champions.



Despite this, Zidane still has the faith in the France international with youngster Borja Mayoral now considered as a backup option to the former Lyon graduate.

