Juventus to move for Emre Can in January

Serie A holders Juventus will reportedly revive their interest in Liverpool midfielder Emre Can during the winter transfer window.

The Germany international had been the subject of transfer interest from the Old Lady earlier this summer, but the Reds refused to do business.



Can has yet to extend his Reds contract beyond June 2018, and Bianconeri general manager Beppe Marotta has hinted that they could negotiate a pre-contract with Can in January.



"Liverpool are holding on tight to Emre Can. His contract expires in June, [so] we'll be able to negotiate with him from January," he told Premium Sport. "We won't hide the fact we like him, but currently he is a Liverpool player, so we can only admire him from afar."



The former Bayer Leverkusen man is understood to be holding out for at least twice of his current £55,000-a-week wages, and the Reds are likely to reconsider his offer as the season goes on.



Can has been in fine form since the start of the campaign, and he recently scored a brace in the Champions League playoff against Hoffenheim, which was followed by a dominating performance in the 4-0 rout of Arsenal.

