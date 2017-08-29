Arsenal eyeing Sergio Aguero in Alexis Sanchez deal?

Arsenal could be prepared to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City, should they offer Sergio Aguero in a swap deal.





The Citizens are desperate to add the Chile international to their ranks with a recent report from The Mirror suggesting that they could offer Raheem Sterling as makeweight in the transfer agreement.



However, Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol suggests that the Gunners potentially demand Aguero in order to sanction a move for Sanchez.



"Manchester City will make an offer for Alexis Sanchez this week is what we’re being told," Solhekol said on Sky Sports h/t The Express.



"Listen to this, one source has confirmed to us that City are willing to offer Raheem Sterling as part of any potential deal. Another player who could potentially be involved in any deal, this is what one source is telling us, is Sergio Aguero."



The Citizens are said to be reluctant to lose Aguero at any cost this summer, and this is a similar stance shared by the Gunners on Sanchez.



Sanchez has less than a year left on his existing deal at the Emirates, but Arsene Wenger is prepared to stick with the attacker regardless of his current mood.

