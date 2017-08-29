Manchester City offer cash plus Raheem Sterling for Alexis Sanchez

Manchester City have reportedly offered Raheem Sterling as makeweight in a proposed deal for Alexis Sanchez . The England international has scored two league games this season, including the winner against Bournemouth last weekend.

Sanchez, 28, has just 10 months left on his present deal, but the Gunners remain adamant that he won't be sold in the transfer window.



According to The Mirror, talks are still ongoing between both clubs with the Citizens having offered Sterling in a surprise package to sign Sanchez.



Arsenal are currently holding out on a straight cash deal of around £70m, and this is something the Citizens are reluctant to match after their £220m plus spending earlier this summer.



Sanchez was alleged to have handed in a transfer request following the 4-0 defeat to Liverpool, but the Gunners have since dismissed the claims, via Sky Sports News.



Meanwhile, Arsenal have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and the move is likely to be completed in the next 24 hours.





