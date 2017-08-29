Crystal Palace to sign Liverpool defender?

Crystal Palace are reportedly on the cusp of agreeing a deal for Liverpool outcast Mamadou Sakho . The 27-year-old has not featured for the Reds since his fallout with manager Jurgen Klopp in the summer of 2016.





According to The Mail, the Eagles are close to sealing a permanent move for Sakho, who impressed in a short-term loan spell at Selhurst Park last season.



The Eagles were initially reluctant to match his £30m valuation, but it appears that they have managed to negotiate a lesser fee of around £25m to pursue his signature this summer.



Sakho has failed to appear for the Reds since their league game against Bournemouth in April 2016 , and he looks set to make his return to south London.



The former Paris Saint-Germain star was hugely influential for the Eagles during the backend of the previous campaign where he helped them to important victories over Chelsea and Arsenal.



Frank de Boer's side are currently in the drop zone following defeats in their first three games of the season, and Sakho's arrival could potentially provide them a lift at the back.

