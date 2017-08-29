Chelsea close to finalising striker deal with Atletico

Chelsea are reportedly close to sanctioning the sale of Spanish striker Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid. The 28-year-old has been training alone in Brazil after being told that he is not in Antonio Conte 's plans for the future.





Costa has refused to return to Blues' training in recent weeks, and he recently cited that the club are blocking his proposed return to Atletico Madrid.



According to The Mirror, the transfer saga could soon come to an end with the Blues said to have finalised a £30m deal with Atleti for his services.



The Spanish giants will be allowed to sign the Spain international during the transfer window, but they can not register him for first-team duties until January when their transfer ban is concluded.



Costa has recently been associated with a temporary move to Everton whose manager Ronald Koeman is looking to add a world-class striker to his ranks before Thursday's transfer deadline.



The Brazilian-born ace has notched 58 goals during his three-year stint at Stamford Bridge, lifting two Premier League titles in the process.

