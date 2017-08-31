Divock Origi set for Newcastle United move?

Newcastle United have jumped to the front of the queue of suitors hoping to sign Liverpool forward Divock Origi on a permanent basis. The Belgian international striker has been told that he is free to leave Anfield this summer.





Origi, who had also been linked with a move to France with Monaco, is wanted by Newcastle United who are rumoured to have made a bid of £30 million to sign the talented striker. The Belgian has slipped down the pecking order at Anfield and wants to play football regularly in the Premier League.



Newcastle United have been so far frustrated in their best efforts to sign new players in this transfer window but a move to sign Origi would be an enormous coup for Rafa Benitez's side.



Origi has three years remaining on his current deal with Liverpool and has told his agent that he would prefer to stay in England rather than head abroad if the opportunity presents itself.

