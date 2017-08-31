Jack Wilshere linked with West Ham switch

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic wants to sign Jack Wilshere from Arsenal on transfer deadline day. The midfielder has told Arsenal that he would like to leave the club in search of regular first-team football.





Wilshere, who spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, is not expected to force his way back into manager Arsene Wenger's plans this campaign and has been told that he is free the leave the Emirates Stadium.



Wilshere has had a difficult time with Arsenal over the past two years and showed his frustrations recently in an under-23 game where the midfielder received a red card for reacting to a late challenge.



The midfielder has been linked with a host of different clubs but it is West Ham who are now likely to wrap up a transfer for the England international, having seen a transfer deal for William Carvalho fall through last week.



Wilshere will reportedly move to West Ham on a loan transfer for the season, with the Gunners pocketing £2 million as part of the deal. Wilshere can then make a permanent transfer to the Hammers for a fee of £12 million next summer.

