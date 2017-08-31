Alexis Sanchez is 'very happy' - Chile boss

Chile head coach Juan Antonio Pizzi has cited that Arsenal contract rebel Alexis Sanchez is 'very happy' as the transfer window approaches its end.





The 28-year-old has entered the final year of his Gunners contract, and this has constantly linked him with a move away from The Emirates.



Earlier on Tuesday, Manchester City failed with a £50m approach for the attacker, and it is understood that they will have to significantly up their bid to £70m in order to pursue his services.



Sanchez is currently on international duty with Chile who take on Paraguay in a World Cup qualifier at 11.30pm tonight, and Pizzi insists that his leading performer is unfazed by the uncertainty over his Gunners' future.



"He is very, very good. He is happy," Pizzi told reporters h/t ESPN. "Until the deadline for transfers is closed, it's difficult to elucidate Alexis's future. But one way or another, his future will be great."



"In any of the possible options that are being handled, his future is very good. Then there is no reason for him to be dissatisfied or annoyed."



Arsene Wenger has been reluctant to offload Sanchez over the course of the transfer window, but he could eventually give up on his player with a replacement likely to be signed before tonight's 11pm deadline.

