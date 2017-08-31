Monaco to beat West Ham to William Carvalho

Monaco look set to beat rivals West Ham to the signing of Portuguese international midfielder William Carvalho today. The Sporting Lisbon star will fly to France to discuss personal terms this afternoon.





Sporting Lisbon, who have so far rejected multiple bids from Premier League clubs for Carvalho, have finally accepted an offer of 60 million euros for the defensive midfielder. Carvalho will now be allowed to leave Portugal's training camp for conversations with his agent and Monaco representatives.



Monaco are flush with cash having look set to receive a 200 million euro pay day for the sale of Kylian Mbappe to Paris St Germain and want to sign Carvalho prior to the close of business on transfer deadline day.



West Ham have now fallen out of the race to sign the Portuguese midfielder, instead turning their attentions to wrapping up a deal for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, who has told the Gunners that he wants to leave before 11pm's deadline this evening.

