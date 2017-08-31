Leicester City reject approach for Demerai Gray

Leicester City have informed Demerai Gray that he will not be allowed to leave the club today, despite having received two offers for the forward. The Daily Mail reports that Bournemouth have tabled a bid for the attacker.





The Daily Mail suggests that Demerai Gray is wanted by Eddie Howe's club and that the Foxes have turned down a £25 million bid for the player.



The England youth international, who joined from Birmingham City for £3.5 million in 2016, is on the verge of the first-team starting eleven but wants to play first team football more regularly. Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare considers Demerai Gray one of his best prospects at the club.



Bournemouth were prepared to break their own club transfer record in order to sign Gray but have been rebuffed in their latest efforts as the Foxes look to sign Gray to a longer term deal.



Eddie Howe, the Bournemouth manager, will now turn his attentions elsewhere prior to the close of business on transfer deadline day.

