Everton sign Nikola Vlasic

Everton have completed the signing of Croatian wonderkid Nikola Vlasic , expected to be the final signing of their busy transfer window. The player arrives at Goodison Park from Hadjuk Split, the team for whom he impressed against Everton in the Europa League earlier on in the season.





According to multiple reports, the exact figure of the transfer is £10 million and the player will earn £40,000 a week with the Toffees.



Vlasic is a fast and skillful player who can play either in the middle of the park or up front and is capable of performing well in the Premier League if he is given game time at Ronald Koeman's club.



Surprisingly it looks as if Everton will now keep hold of Ross Barkley, despite persistent rumours linking the England international with a move away. Tottenham were believed to be in pole position to sign the midfielder but pulled out of a deal at the last minute. Vlasic will now compete with Barkley for a place in the starting line up.

