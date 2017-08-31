Chelsea to complete deal for Italian international defender

Chelsea have agreed on a fee with Torino to sign Italian full-back Davide Zappacosta. The defender, who has 4 caps for Italy, has flown to West London to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical.

The player will then complete a transfer to the Premier League side worth a reported £18.5 million and a further £4.5 million in add-ons over two years. Zappacosta will sign a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge and will earn £80,000 per week.



The defender is being brought in as competition for Dutch defender Antonio Rudiger, who has recently arrived at the Blues from AS Roma. In addition, manager Antonio Conte is confident that Zappacosta is able to play in the centre of defence and provide cover for the likes of David Luiz and Gary Cahill.



Zappacosta has played for Atalanta, Avellino and Torino previously to his impending switch to England and first made an appearance for the national team in 2016. Prior to that the full-back spent two years playing for Italy's under-21 side, playing 17 times for the Azzurri.



Should Chelsea complete a deal and the player passes his medical, the Blues will have beaten Juventus and Roma for the defender's coveted signature.

