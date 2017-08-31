Arsenal table Premier League transfer record bid for Lemar

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is so desperate to bring Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar to the Emirates, that he is prepared to smash the British transfer record with his latest offer for the player. So far, Monaco have rejected all bids for the winger, despite Liverpool's reported interest.





Having sold Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and a likely exit on the cards for Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal manager Wenger hopes to move swiftly to ensure new players are brought in to the club as replacements.



According to reports, Arsenal have made a £90 million bid for Lemar and they have told Monaco this would be their final offer for the player.



Monaco will today sell Kylian Mbappe to PSG, bringing their total transfer income to over £350 million so far this summer.



Monaco were reportedly keen to keep hold of Lemar but internally club representatives have admitted that it would be impossible to reject an offer of the magnitude of Arsenal's newest bid.



Arsenal will be hoping to seal a deal for Lemar prior to the transfer window closing at 11pm this evening.

