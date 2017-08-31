Divock Origi joins Wolfsburg on loan

Liverpool have allowed Belgium international forward Divock Origi to join German club Wolfsburg on loan for the 2017/18 campaign. Wolfsburg have beaten Newcastle to Origi's signing.





Origi, despite his good form at Anfield and scoring 21 goals in 77 games, has been allowed to leave the club on a temporary basis and will move to the Bundesliga for the next stage of his career. Origi had been linked with a move to Rafa Benitez's side Newcastle United but the loan deal hit a hitch when the Toon Army refused to pay Origi's reported £50,000 per week salary.



Origi, a Belgium international, has been in and out of the first team at Liverpool but this season is unlikely to force his way into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI, particularly with the good form of Roberto Firmino. The signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain today and with Daniel Sturridge expected to play as second choice forward, means that Origi's opportunities this season look limited. Liverpool have informed Wolfsburg that Origi will not be available for a permanent transfer at the end of this campaign.

