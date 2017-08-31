Marvin Zeegelaar joins Watford

Versatile left-back Marvin Zeegelaar has completed a move to Watford. The arrival of the Dutchman concludes Watford's busy summer of transfer activity.





The 27-year-old, who joins Watford from Sporting Lisbon, has previously spent time playing for Rio Ave, Elazigspor, Espanyol and Ajax. He also had a short stint in 2013 playing for Blackpool. The left-back is also comfortable playing on the left side of midfield, but his preferred position is in defence.



Zeegelaar came through Ajax's youth ranks and will be delighted to come back to England and the Premier League with Watford.



Coach Marco Silva reportedly is a big fan of the defender, having seen him in action during his last stint in Portugal when the Dutchman played for Sporting Lisbon.



It is understood that Watford will pay approximately 2 million euros for the signing, with a further 2 million paid over the next 24 months. The defender has signed a contract at Vicarage Road for the next three years and will be available for The Hornets' next Premier League game.

