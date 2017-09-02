Everton midfielder Ross Barkley clarifies his future

Everton attacker Ross Barkley has admitted that he is evaluating his options for the New Year after snubbing the chance to move to Chelsea on transfer deadline day.

The England international had been tipped to join the Blues during the final hours of the transfer window, but he eventually decided to stay put in Merseyside to recover from his hamstring injury.



Toffees boss Farhad Moshiri had earlier suggested that the attacker had undergone a medical with the Blues before turning down a £35m move.



However, Barkley has clarified via Twitter that he did not undergo a medical with any club and he will assess his options when the transfer window reopens in January.



"Contrary to a number of reports in the press, I did not undertake a medical with any club at any point," he wrote on his Twitter official account.



"I simply decided that due to my injury, it would be best to make a decision on my future and assess all my options in January when fully fit. Thanks for all of the support."



The Toffees graduate sustained the hamstring injury in training in mid-August, and this could potentially keep him out until the festive period.

