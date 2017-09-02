Inter Milan plan to insert release clause in Ivan Perisic's contract

Inter Milan have reportedly begun discussions with Ivan Perisic over a new long-term contract.

The Croatian international had been the subject of strong interest from Manchester United over the summer, but they failed to match his £49m valuation.



As a result, Perisic was content to stay put with the San Siro outfit, and he is now in talks over a proposed extension beyond the summer of 2020.



According to Tuttosport, the Nerazzurri will look to ward off any future interest in Perisic by offering him an improved deal which will include a £64m release clause.



Jose Mourinho's side were reluctant to pay more than £40m for Perisic during the summer transfer window, and the latest extension could end their pursuit for good.



Perisic has contributed 21 goals in 81 appearances for the Nerazzurri, who have made a 100 per cent start to the new league campaign. The Italian giants play hosts to minnows SPAL in their next outing following the international break.

