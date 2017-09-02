Gareth Bale turned down Manchester United switch

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale reportedly rebuffed the chance to return to the Premier League with Manchester United this summer.

The Wales international had been approached by United in the dying stages of the transfer window, but he decided to fight for his future at the Bernabeu, Don Balon reports.



Following an injury-hit 2016-17 campaign, it had been suggested that Zinedine Zidane could offload Bale from his ranks in order to recoup funds to lodge a bid for Monaco's Kylian Mbappe.



However, the teenager sealed an initial loan move to Paris Saint-Germain instead, while Marco Asensio has evolved into an important player for Los Blancos during the period.



United had failed with approaches for both Antoine Griezmann and Ivan Perisic during the summer, and their late attempt for Bale came to no avail with the Welshman content with his Madrid stay.



The former Tottenham Hotspur man has five years left on his existing deal. He has started the first two league games for Real Madrid but could find himself on the bench upon Cristiano Ronaldo's return from suspension.

