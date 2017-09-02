Liverpool include Lazar Markovic in Premier League squad

Serbian winger Lazar Markovic has been picked in Liverpool's 25-man Premier League squad. The attacker was expected to leave Merseyside during the summer transfer window, but a deal failed to materialise.

The likes of Fiorentina and Brighton & Hove Albion had both approached for the 23-year-old forward, but neither were willing to match the Reds' asking price.



As a result, the club are stuck with Markovic until the New Year, and Jurgen Klopp has decided to add him to his domestic plans, ESPN reports.



Markovic had a disappointing loan spell with Sporting in the first half of the previous season, and this saw him recalled in January, only to be sent on another temporary stint to Hull City.



The former Benfica man notched two goals in 12 appearances for the Tigers during the backend of last term, but he was unable to prevent the club from avoiding the Premier League drop.



Markovic last appeared for Liverpool in a league game back in May 2015, and he is unlikely to earn another appearance unless an injury crisis arises during the campaign.

