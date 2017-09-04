Real Madrid turned down Alexis Sanchez on transfer deadline day

Real Madrid reportedly snubbed the opportunity to sign Alexis Sanchez after his move to Manchester City broke down on transfer deadline day.





The Chile international, who has 10 months left on his contract, was strongly tipped to leave the Emirates during the summer transfer window.



Manchester City looked the favourites to pursue the attacker in the final hours of the transfer window, and they could not get a deal in with the Gunners.



As a result, agent Fernando Felicevich made contact with Real Madrid regarded a potential move despite the player's previous association with Barcelona, Don Balon reports.



However, manager Zinedine Zidane turned down the chance to sign the 28-year-old as he felt the club are well stocked in the attacker department.



Despite this, the European champions have not ruled out signing him on a free next summer, and they could potentially reach a pre-contract agreement with the Chilean during the winter transfer window.



Pep Guardiola also remains keen on a reunion with the Chilean, but a winter move looks improbable unless the Gunners land a replacement.



Sanchez notched 24 goals in the English top-flight during the previous campaign, but he has yet to open his goalscoring tally this term due to his initial absence with a muscle strain.

