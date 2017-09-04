David de Gea fulfilling his dream of playing for Manchester United

Spain international David de Gea has insisted that he is leaving the dream of playing for Manchester United amid the continuous speculation linking him with a return home.

The 26-year-old has been at Old Trafford for the past six seasons where he has established himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in world football.



Real Madrid, in particular, have held a keen interest in De Gea in recent years, and while the Spaniard acknowledges the attention, he is still fulfilling his dream of featuring for the Mancunian giants.



"Of course, you feel really proud when people think this about you. It's really good, but I like to keep my focus, keep working hard and doing my best," he told MUTV.



"When you get older, you start to dream about being there, about being at a top team, so of course it's a dream to be at a team like Manchester United."



De Gea has two years left on his existing United deal which could be further extended by 12 months. He has kept a clean sheet in each of United's three league games this term while repeating the same for Spain during their 3-0 triumph over Italy in a World Cup qualifier last weekend.



The former Atleti man has won the Premier League just once during his stay with the Red Devils and he will be hoping to end their recent title drought with Jose Mourinho having setup an impressive squad capable of securing the English crown.

