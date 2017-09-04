Lionel Messi contemplating Barcelona exit?

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi is reportedly assessing his options as he is not entirely satisfied with the club's transfer business over the summer.

The Argentina international, who is regarded as the greatest player to have played for the Catalan giants, has been reluctant to extend his contract beyond the summer of 2018.



According to Diario Gol, the failure to sign a proper replacement for Neymar has led to the 30-year-old considering a potential move away from Camp Nou.



The likes of Philippe Coutinho and Angel di Maria had been identified as transfer targets for the former Spanish champions, but they could not finalise deals for either before the transfer deadline.



As a result, the club only added Ousmane Dembele in the forward department, and the Frenchman's arrival has not been sufficient to satisfy the Argentine attacker.



Manchester City have been deemed frontrunners to sign Messi for a while and Pep Guardiola could potentially discuss a pre-contract agreement, should the forward prolong discussions at Barca.



Messi has started the new season in top form with two goals scored in as many league games. Ernesto Valverde's side are placed second in La Liga with six points.

