Alexis Sanchez trains with Chile following ankle injury scare

Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez has reportedly shaken off a minor ankle injury which he sustained in training with Chile earlier this week.

A recent report from El Mercurio revealed that Sanchez could miss Chile's crunch World Cup qualifier against Bolivia after he limped out of an earlier training session with an ice pack on his left ankle.



However, it appears that it was only a precautionary measure with the 28-year-old having taken part in training alongside his teammates on Monday evening, The Mail reports.



Sanchez, who failed to earn a deadline day move to Manchester City, faced further disappointment on Thursday night after Chile suffered a surprise 3-0 loss at the hands of Paraguay.



As a result, their qualification is in the balance, and they face a must-win game against Bolivia at altitude in La Paz. Just five points separate Colombia in second place to Ecuador in eighth, and anything less than a win could hamper Chile's World Cup hopes as they hang onto fourth spot.

