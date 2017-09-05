Lionel Messi blocked Barcelona's approach for Mesut Ozil

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi play a significant role in blocking his club's attempt to sign Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil .

The Catalan giants were in the desperate search for a world-class attacker prior to the transfer deadline after they failed with multiple bids to sign Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho.



According to Don Balon, Barca boss Ernesto Valverde had Ozil as a backup option to bolster the squad, but Messi intervened to prevent an approach for the former Real Madrid man.



Ultimately, the Camp Nou outfit shifted their attention towards another ex-Los Blancos player in Angel di Maria from Paris Saint-Germain, but the former French champions priced them out of a move.



Ozil currently has less than a year left on his Emirates deal, and he looks likely to leave the club unless his £300,000-a-week plus wage demands are met.



Despite his average club form, Ozil has continued to impress for Joachim Loew's Germany after he grabbed a goal and two assists during their recent World Cup qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Norway.

