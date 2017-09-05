Lionel Messi blocked Barcelona's approach for Mesut Ozil
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi play a significant role in blocking his club's attempt to sign Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil.
The Catalan giants were in the desperate search for a world-class attacker prior to the transfer deadline after they failed with multiple bids to sign Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho.
According to Don Balon, Barca boss Ernesto Valverde had Ozil as a backup option to bolster the squad, but Messi intervened to prevent an approach for the former Real Madrid man.
Ultimately, the Camp Nou outfit shifted their attention towards another ex-Los Blancos player in Angel di Maria from Paris Saint-Germain, but the former French champions priced them out of a move.
Ozil currently has less than a year left on his Emirates deal, and he looks likely to leave the club unless his £300,000-a-week plus wage demands are met.
Despite his average club form, Ozil has continued to impress for Joachim Loew's Germany after he grabbed a goal and two assists during their recent World Cup qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Norway.
Arsenal news
Lionel Messi blocked Barcelona's approach for Mesut Ozil
Eden Hazard rates rivals' chances of winning the Premier League
Liverpool news
Eden Hazard rates rivals' chances of winning the Premier League
AS Monaco played a part in Thomas Lemar stay