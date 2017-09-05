Manchester City made no approach for Riyad Mahrez

Manchester United were not in the running to sign Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez during the final day of the summer transfer window.





A recent report suggested that the 26-year-old had left Algeria's training camp to pursue a move to Old Trafford prior to last Thursday's transfer deadline.



However, according to The Leicester Mercury, the Red Devils made no attempt to land the 2015/16 PFA Player of the Year in what was a relatively quiet end to their transfer window.



Mahrez had been desperate to leave the King Power Stadium on transfer deadline day, but he surprisingly failed to receive a single bid from a Premier League club.



AS Roma were the only side that tried to secure his signature but pulled out of the chase after they were put off by the Foxes' £50m valuation.



Despite this, Mahrez has made a good start to the new campaign with two assists in three outings for Leicester City, who are placed 15th on the table.

