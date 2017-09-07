Ashley Young keen on Manchester United stay

England international Ashley Young has reportedly expressed his desire to remain at Manchester United beyond the end of the season.





The 32-year-old is currently regaining his fitness after being out with a hamstring injury sustained in the backend of last season.



According to The Sun, talks are due to take place between Young and manager Jose Mourinho and it appears that the 32-year-old will reveal his intention to stay in the North West.



A source at United said: "Ashley and the boss are going to sit down with his reps and discuss his future. He can leave on a free next summer but has the option."



Young currently has a clause in his contract which could extend his contract by a further year, and United could possibly trigger it due to his reliability as a backup.



Mourinho used Young in different positions including left-back last season while making 23 appearances across all competitions.



He has been featuring for the reserve side in recent weeks but is expected to play some part for United with the hectic schedule going forward.

