Diego Costa contemplating Chelsea return

Chelsea striker Diego Costa could reportedly end his self-imposed exile in Brazil following his failure to rejoin Atletico Madrid during the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old has been on an indefinite strike in his home nation after being told by manager Antonio Conte that he is no longer part of his first-team plans.



In an interview covered by ESPN, Costa admitted that his career is over at Stamford Bridge due to his ongoing rift with the club's manager, but according to The Telegraph, he has softened his stance on the situation in recent days.



It is added that his Blues teammates expect him to return to west London, and end his feud with Conte - in order to revive his career with both club and country.



Spain boss Julen Lopetegui has already fired a warning at Costa by stating that he should solve his Chelsea mess or risk missing out on next year's World Cup.



Costa is likely to be unfit to take the playing field for Chelsea, but he could be offered some game time in the Cup games in order to invite a fresh winter approach from Atleti.

