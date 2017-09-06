Liverpool rebuff Emre Can contract demands

Liverpool have reportedly reached a standstill in contractual negotiations with Emre Can after his demand for a release clause in any new contract signed.

The Germany international is said to be attracting interest from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus with his Reds deal due to expire at the end of the season.



Juventus, in particular, have openly admitted their interest, and they could finalise a pre-contract agreement with the Germany international in the New Year.



According to The Star, the Reds failed in their attempt to extend Can's deal due to their reluctance to add any kind of clause in his contract.



The former Bayer Leverkusen ace is currently in the best form of his professional career, but as things stand, he could leave the Reds on a Bosman next summer.



Can notched an impressive brace in the Champions League playoff against Hoffenheim last month, and he followed it up with a commanding performance in the 4-0 rout of rivals Arsenal.

