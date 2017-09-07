Man City to make January Alexis Sanchez move

Man City will make a second approach for Alexis Sanchez in the January transfer window. The Chilean forward almost joined City from Arsenal on the final day of the August transfer window.





Sanchez, who reportedly wanted to move to City to link up with his former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola, has just returned to London from international duty and heads into the final 10 months of his Gunners contract.



Arsenal had hoped to sell Sanchez to fund a move for Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar on August 31st, but a deal for the French international star fell through, leaving Sanchez on the books at the Emirates Stadium.



Arsenal had accepted a bid of £60 million for Sanchez, and come January they may be forced to approve a bid of around £20 million for the Chilean just to cover their losses for a player who could leave for free next summer.



Sanchez has also attracted the interest of numerous other teams, with former club Barcelona also weighing up a free transfer deal next year.

